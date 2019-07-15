Family thanks strangers for alerting them to house fire overnight Saturday

Assessing the damage, less than 24 hours after a fire ripped through her Davenport home. A wife and mother is looking at the damage and thanking two random strangers for saving the life of her and her husband.

“I’m grateful, I really am, very, very grateful,” said Veronica Porter, who escaped the house fire.

Veronica Porter is thankful to be alive. She credits her and her husband's life being saved. Thanks to the actions of two strangers-- Dave Smith and Athena Owens.

“They were very selfless, the fact that he even ran inside,” said Porter.

Porter was sleeping when the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Dave Smith and his girlfriend were driving home when they saw the flames coming from the home near East 10th and LeCalire Road in Davenport.

“We seen this house in flames and fire,” said Athena Owens. “So we came back down the street and called 911, immediately because we didn't know who was in the house,”

They not only called for help but altered the Porters.

“I had to break the window to let everybody know that the house was on fire, so when I did that, they ran out,” said Dave Smith.

Smith says it was the right thing to do.

“If there were kids in there I wouldn't have cared,” said Smith. “I would have sacrificed my life,”

Charred black debris is what remains of the home after the fire. Porter says although much was damaged. She’s happy not all was lost.

“You know, he's doing what he felt was right,” said Porter. “And doesn't feel he deserves the recognition, but he deserves my gratitude,”

Recognition to a couple that doesn't feel they need to be thanked.

“The way the flames were coming up and to know that people were inside sleeping,” said Owens. Man, God is good. I feel like God used us tonight,”

Veronica’s husband was taken to the hospital after the fire. He's since been released. All of the couple's pets were also rescued and found.

The Porters are currently living in a motel. A firefighter who was overcome by the heat is okay as well. A GoFundMe page under “George & Veronica fire recovery” has been set up.

