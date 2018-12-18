Fans camp outside Bettendorf Hurts Donut for grand opening

Doughnut lovers are planning to camp out all night in nearly freezing temperatures to be first in line for Bettendorf’s new Hurts Donut.

The first Hurts in the Quad Cities is opening near the TBK Bank Sports Complex Wednesday at 5 a.m.

The store is encouraging fans to camp out by offering prizes for the first camper and for the best tent.

According to the store’s Facebook page, the first hundred people in line when the doors open are eligible to win “free donuts for life.”

Temperatures are expected to drop to 34 degrees before the 5 a.m. grand opening time.