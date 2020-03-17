Fareway announces shopping hour for the elderly, expecting mothers

On Monday, Dollar General announced they would dedicate the first hour of the shopping day to senior shoppers.

On Tuesday, Fareway Meat & Grocery stores announced a similar shopping hour.

Starting at 8 and going until 9 a.m., Fareway will open to those 65 and older or with an increased susceptibility to serious illness and expecting mothers.

Then from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. the store will be open to the general public.

"This will give us additional time to work hard at our cleaning process, restocking, and to give our employees some much needed rest," officials said in the Facebook post.