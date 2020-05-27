Fareway to distribute masks starting Wednesday

The Iowa Governor’s Office and the Iowa Department of Public Health has donated more than 35,000 cloth masks for Fareway to distribute to its customers.

“We appreciate the generous donation, and partnership with Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health,” Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer said in a media release.

The masks were provided by HanesBrands, Inc. to the State of Iowa. Masks will be in all 108 Iowa Fareway stores beginning Wednesday and will be provided to customers on a first-come, first-served basis until supply is exhausted.

“I want to thank Fareway for their assistance in helping distribute masks and for their ongoing efforts to promote public health in Iowa,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in the release.