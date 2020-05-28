Farm building destroyed in early morning fire in rural Dubuque County

A farm building was destroyed by a fire that broke out early Thursday in rural Dubuque County.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and fire departments from Epworth, Bernard, Cascade, Centralia, and Farley responded just before 5 a.m. to a farm in the 18000 block of Prairie Creek Road where a barn/milking parlor was fully engulfed in flames.

The building and its contents, including one cow, are considered a total loss, estimated at $750,000, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time but does not appear suspicious, the sheriff’s office said.