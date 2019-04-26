Farm chemical leak in Dubuque County

Crews in Dubuque County are working on a chemical leak near the Mines of Spain off Highway 52.

According to a statement from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, Austin Willenborg was pulling a tank of anhydrous ammonia near 7152 Old Massey Road when he lost control and rolled the tank over, causing it to leak.

People in nearby homes took cover, however, emergency management officials said the wind kept the gas away from homes.

Crews are monitoring the air and will notify residents if anything changes.

