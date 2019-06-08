Farmer’s Market director urges people to visit downtown Davenport

The Freight House Farmer's Market had to relocate to the Administration building on 4th Street again for this weekend.

The floodwaters have taken over their original location once again, and vendors there continue to stress the importance of coming downtown and using your money on local businesses. The best way to help these stores combat the flooding is supporting them through visiting downtown.

If we can get people downtown, shop the market, then go have a drink, then visit one of the local establishments downtown - we think it's important,” said Farmer’s Market director, Lorrie Beaman. “We just want to be in solidarity with all the other businesses downtown that are struggling right now.”

This is a reminder - the entire downtown is not completely flooded and plenty of businesses are still open and waiting for customers to come show their support.