Farmer’s Market fights flood with vendors

The grand opening of downtown Davenport's Freight House Farmer's Market is always marked on calendars across the area. But, because of this flooding, the normal location isn't accessible - but that didn't stop the market from kicking off the summer like they always do - and they aimed to bring people downtown anyway.

“Our theme today is bringing happy back to downtown Davenport,” said Farmer’s Market director, Lorrie Beaman.

The Farmer's Market still kicked off the summer on Saturday, but their shops were located at the county administration building in downtown Davenport.

“It was really important for us to stay downtown,” said Beaman. “There were offers for us to move to other locations but you know we enjoy the benefits all year round of being downtown, the traffic downtown, and the beautiful Mississippi River. It's crashing our party right now but we felt it was really important for us to continue to be here and drive traffic downtown.”

The director of the market says making sure they kept people coming downtown, even during this flooding, is the best way to help those impacted right now.

“So if we can get people downtown, shop the market, then go have a drink at one of the local establishments downtown, we think it's important,” she added. “We just want to be in solidarity with all the other businesses downtown that are struggling right now.”

She says the flood can be misleading when it comes to the busy part of the city.

“You hear a lot to stay away but really businesses are still open - come down, come here and shop and spend some time downtown,” she said.

But, the resilience of the people, and the businesses, is what makes this city.

“The businesses and people are strong, they're going to come back and we know that we're going to get supported by all of our customers,” said Beaman. “Even in the darkest hour you can smile because you know there's something better on the other end.”

Beaman did say although there wasn't a specific fundraiser or donation area at the market on Saturday, they do plan to set up a "farm table dinner" that will be on by all the vendors. That way the vendors can still get some recognition and remind people the importance of continuing to shop locally - but all proceeds can go towards the businesses most impacted by the flood water.