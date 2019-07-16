Farmers concerned about heat wave

This year's planting season has had no middle ground

"We've gone from one extreme to the other, from too wet to being to now being too hot and dry," says Geneseo farmer Justin Weber.

The impact of the unusually heavy and continuous rain this spring is still visible. Patches of water that looked like small ponds now look like small puddles.

Some fields still "remain too wet even today and we were not able to plant all of our fields this year," says Weber.

The unusually high rainfall also delayed planting season by about a month and a half.

Initially, he says farmers "were worried that by planting this late it was such an unknown how well the crop will do.

The corn is only a few feet high and barren, but Webber says "usually this time in July the corn would be well over my head and tasseled and also pollinating an ear of corn."

In mid-May, Weber had only been able to plant 10% of his crops. The ground was too wet to handle heavy machinery or germinate seeds. When the rain stopped, Justin says he was able to plant 75% of his crops.

But now, "the fields that we did get planted are needing rain. There hasn't been any significant rainfall in about two weeks," says Weber.

And without rain, "the maturity of the crop" is slowed down and that reduces "the overall yield at the end of the year."

Irrigation helps but it is an added cost.

Weber says as of now, irrigation hasn't increased costs levels above the norm. The greater concern for farmers is that the extreme weather, both rain, and dry heat, is impacting productivity which will in turn impact profits.

"On the acres, we did not plant we will collect some insurance and that will at least help cover some of our expenses this year and help farmers get through the year so they can continue to farm next year," says Weber.

Weber says crops need about an inch of rain every week, and that "there is nothing like rain for the plants."

So farmers are hoping the dry spell doesn't last too long

