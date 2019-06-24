Farmers still under water in Henry County, IL

Mother Nature has not been kind to farmers this year, and those who farm in Henry County, Illinois would say that first hand. The ones who spoke with TV6 shed some light on the difficult process behind this planting season, and how area businesses are also hurting from all that water.

“It is a wasteland right now because we can't do anything about it,” said farmer, Greg Decker. “Our crops are unplanted, we've got water all over, and the ditches have been flooded.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has declared a disaster for Henry County, Illinois - as water continues to sit all over fields.

“It can help with extra funding to help support drainage districts because they're all based on operations from their tax dollars they get that all us land owners pay into,” added Decker.

Farmers in the county say they've been through rough patches, but this is probably the toughest one they've endured.

“This is an experience that I don't think anybody has ever been through to this magnitude,” said Henry County Farm Bureau president, Dennis Verbeck. “In this part of the world, we've always got a crop in.”

It's not only impacting the corn, the water is making it impossible to get rid of weeds taking over fields.

“We've got to kill these weeds out here or we're going to be dealing with them for years to come,” Verbeck added. “How are we going to do it? We've got water out here - it's too wet to kill the weeds and it's too wet to plant anything in it.”

It’s also harder on local businesses - including farm equipment companies and co-ops.

“I sell seed and right now about 30 percent of my seed that was supposed to be planted this year will be returned,” said River Valley Co-op account manager, Adam DeRycke. “We'll end up shipping that back to the company we buy it from.”

But for now, farmers will just hope for dry weather.

“We've just been unfortunate with the way the weather has been treating us,” said Decker. “Mother Nature hasn't cooperated with us.”

Decker says his son is just starting his first year of his first crop, so he's just hoping this doesn't deter him from continuing the family tradition with farming - it can only go up from here!