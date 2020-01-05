Farrell's Extreme Bodyshaping Raising Money for Suicide Prevention

Seasonal depression can affect many during this time of year. A local business in the Quad Cities hosted an event aimed at helping those at risk of depression and suicide.

On Saturday, Farrell"s Extreme Bodyshaping in Bettendorf open their doors to over 50 community members. During a workout session, they accepted donations to help fund the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

F-X-B's business manager, Nikki Rowland, says it's important to be open about a topic such as suicide and depression. "People are here to support whatever you are going through," Rowland said. "In the Quad Cities, there are 400,000 plus people here and they need a place to go where they are supported."

At the end of the 45-minute workout, Farrell's Extreme Bodyshaping earned over six hundred dollars.