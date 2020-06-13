Fatal accident in Dubuque after a two-vehicle-accident

One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Dubuque, Iowa on Friday afternoon.

The Dubuque Police Department responded to the area of Highway 151 and 61 and Lake Eleanor Road around 3:45 P.M. They shut traffic off for about three hours as they responded.

Officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene, another was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital. The names of those involved have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

