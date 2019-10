One person has died following a motorcycle accident near Goose Lake, Iowa.

Clinton County deputies were called to Highway 136 near mile marker 15 around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9th.

When they arrived on the scene, they learned a motorcyclist was westbound on the highway and went into a ditch.

The rider was taken to a nearby school to get airlifted to a hospital but died on the way.

The name of the victim has not been released.