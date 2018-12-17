Father asks that travel ban be lifted for mother of his son who is on life support

The father of a boy currently on life support in California is asking that the child's mother be allowed in the U.S.

Two-year-old Abdullah Hassan suffers from a genetic brain condition.

The child is currently on a ventilator at a hospital in Oakland.

According to the Advocacy Group, CAIR, doctors say he may not withstand life support for much longer.

Hassan's mother has tried to get approval to enter the U.S. to see Abdullah, but so far no luck.

"As you know my wife was denied a tentative transfer to the U.S. to see our son," Abdullah's father Ali said. "My son Abdullah is only 2 years old. We celebrate his birthday just two days ago. So I am here today for your support and help bring my family together for the one last time."

CAIR says Adbdulla's mother has not been allowed to travel to the U.S. because of President Trump's travel ban.

She is apparently a Yemeni national living in Egypt. Under the ban, nationals of Yemen and six other countries are restricted from entering the country.

According to the state department, exceptions can be made when a Visa's "issuance is in the national interest, the applicant poses no national security or public safety threat to the United States, and denial of the Visa would cause undue hardship."