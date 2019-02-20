Father makes first appearance following the "violent death" of his 2-year-old

The 26-year-old father charged in the "violent death" of his 2-year-old daughter in the city of Orange, Texas, made his first appearance in court Wednesday morning where his bond was set at $2 million.

Yovahnis Roque, who has been charged with capital murder in the death of his daughter, appeared before 128th District Judge Courtney Arkeen in an Orange County courtroom.

During his appearance, Roque could be heard saying the government made him do it and "this is fake, it's all fake."

At one point he repeated "I don't know what you want from me" several times.

Roque could be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty in the case. Investigators say the weapon used was a hammer.

Roque's mother had left him at home with his daughter while she went to obtain a "Mental health warrant" on him the day of the murder according to Roque's brother, Lazaro Roque.

When his mother returned to the home she found Roque and his daughter and immediately went next door where Roque's aunt lived where police were called.

Roque's girlfriend, 24-year-old Rachel Foster, who was the girl's mother, was killed just weeks after giving birth in a June 2016 wreck that also seriously injured Roque.

Sources close to the investigation say Roque believed there was a microchip in his daughter and he was trying to "Destroy it" when he killed the 2-year-old.