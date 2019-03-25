Father of 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim found dead

Jeremy Richman, the father of one of the children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting in 2012, was found dead Monday morning.

Newtown first responders were called to Edmond Town Hall - a government building - at 7 a.m. for reports of an apparent suicide.

"This is a heart-breaking event for the Richman family and the Newtown Community as a whole, the police department’s prayers are with the Richman family right now, and we ask that the family be given privacy in this most difficult time.” Lt. Aaron Bahamonde said on the Newtown Police Department Facebook page.

Richman was the founder of Avielle Foundation, which is named after his 6-year-old daughter Avielle who was killed in the massacre. Richman was 49.

The foundation works to get resources for mental health research and how that can help law enforcement.

In the past few days, two survivors from the Stoneman Douglas shooting in Parkland, FL have also committed suicide.

Sydney Aiello, who graduated in 2018 died last week, had survivor’s guilt and post-traumatic stress syndrome, according to her mother.

A second student, who has not yet been identified, died over the weekend, and it is not clear if that suicide is related to the mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

Fourteen students and three staff members died in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at the 3,200-student school and 17 others were wounded. Some students and other have begun adding these two deaths to the total in posts on Twitter, the Associated Press reports.

