Father reunited with missing children on birthday, two years after alleged abduction

Two years after a non-custodial parent allegedly disappeared with her two children, the mother has been arrested and the kids reunited with their father.

Bobby Harris says he was reunited with his children, 11-year-old Malachi and 8-year-old Sariah, on his birthday, more than two years after their mother allegedly abducted them without a trace.

Bobby Harris says he’s been searching for his children, Malachi and Sariah Harris, for more than two years. The father had just gained full custody in March 2017 when he says his ex-wife, who is also the kids’ mother, took them and disappeared without a trace.

"After months go by and birthdays and Thanksgivings and Christmases… it starts to really break you. Every time you turn on the news and you hear a case where they say, 'A mother has gone over a bridge with her children or bodies were found of children’… you want to watch the TV to make sure it's not your children, but then again, you don't want to watch because you're afraid,” Harris said.

The father worked with the district attorney’s office and police on the nationwide search, launching Facebook campaigns and websites, with the kids frequently on the news.

"It just seemed impossible to me that someone could be here in this country and hide so well,” Harris said.

Then, just days ago, the children, now ages 11 and 8, were spotted at a zoo in Tacoma, WA. Police were contacted, and their mother, Angelina Villa Harris, was arrested.

Harris says he was reunited with Malachi and Sariah on his birthday. As the kids get acclimated to their new life, the father says he’s just focused on making up for lost time.

"Making breakfast and watching movies and doing my daughter’s hair, it's just been all of the things I've missed for all these years,” Harris said.

Harris says the children’s mother had changed their names while they were on the run.

The father set up a GoFundMe to help cover therapy expenses and resources needed to help his children and the family get back to a normal life. He says it has been a financially difficult time.

