Father shares his worries after his son was beaten up on a school bus

A fist-fight on a school bus between an 8th grader and a 6th grader yesterday morning at Walcott school was caught on camera, and now the father of the 6th grader is sharing his story. Frank Deierling says this is the second incident that's happened to his son, Dakota, on the school bus.

The fight that occurred on Wednesday morning started when Dakota tried to get a girl from picking on his friend on the bus. He was then allegedly hit multiple times by the girl's phone, and when he stood up and took it from her, an 8th grader stepped in and started punching Dakota multiple times.

The video had been circulating throughout social media, even being texted to Deierling. "When that video came up, that was a game-changer for me. That made me sick. I had no idea... I had no idea because he didn't say this kid twice my size and two years older," said Deierling.

It happened as the bus was pulling up to Walcott school. Deierling has seen the security footage from the bus and explained the bus driver pulled up to the school and told everyone to get off so she could talk to Dakota and the 8th grader. That's when the other student jumped into Dakota's seat and started punching him. "The bus driver got on the radio, called for security and turned back around. There were a few seconds there where she was assessing the situation and trying to stop it," said Deierling.

Deierling says his son was trying to stop a female student from picking on his friend and was beaten up because he stood up to her. "Right is right and wrong is wrong. My son wasn't wrong."

"I'm not disrespecting women, she doesn't have the right to disrespect me." is what Dakota said to the 8th grader before he was beaten up, according to Deierling. Following that, Deierling said there was a bit of inaudible language, Dakota yelling at the other student to 'shut up, I'm not doing this again,' referencing the first time Dakota was assaulted.

The first assault was two weeks prior, also on a bus. But that time, Dakota's parents say their son was hit with rulers. Deierling said he's had difficulties with the bus system getting security camera footage from that incident and the original footage he was given had the incorrect date. "I've had people tell me 'you need to take Dakota off the bus or find another way.' He wasn't wrong. He was attacked twice. It's not his job to go out of his way to not get attacked."

The family says they have already pressed charges against the other student and at this point, they aren't sure if they'll send Dakota back to that school because of safety reasons.

Davenport Schools says the principal has gotten involved and met with both students and their parents. They also say discipline was handed out but didn't say who was being punished.