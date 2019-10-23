Father, son charged with numerous deer violations in Carroll County

A father and son are being charged with numerous deer violations in Carroll County. This is according to officials with the Iowa DNR.

Officials say the two men from Glidden are charged with numerous deer hunting violations including poaching, from an investigation that stems back to November 2018.

Officials say 39-year-old Joshua R. Snyder, was charged with one count of interference with official acts, two counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer, illegal transportation of deer and several tagging and license violations in Carroll County.

Additionally, Snyder was charged with three counts of illegal take/possession of antlered whitetail deer, deer hunting with a prohibited rifle, falsely obtaining a duplicate any-sex deer bow license and tag, illegal transportation of deer, and several other tagging and deer violations in Taylor County.

His father, according to officials, 59-year-old Kenneth Snyder, was charged with four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer in Carroll County and an indirect result of the investigation.

Both men are scheduled for appearances in late October and mid-November.