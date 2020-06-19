Father's Day Weather Highlights

Father's Day 2020 will come in a year where things seam anything but normal! But, as far as the weather is concerned, we should be close to spot on! This year we'll have a Father's Day with warm and slightly humid sunlight, just a slight chance for rain, and highs of around 84 in the Quad Cities, which happens to be the average high for the day. It has been as hot as 98 in 1918. Don't want to think of how uncomfortable people were back then in their wool Father's Day suits and their layered dresses! It has been as cold as 43 in 1992. The coolest high temp was 54 in 1876. The most rain that has fallen on the holiday was 2.16 inches in 1950. There was even a trace of hail on the ground after the Father's Day storms of 1954! No snow has ever fallen on Father's Day! We all hope that Dads in the QCA and all over have a wonderful Day with their families no matter what the weather! Link to ALL the stats for the day, here: https://www.weather.gov/dvn/Climate_WHR_0615-0621