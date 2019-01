Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says he will not resign if asked to do so by President Donald Trump. He also says the central bank intends to be flexible going forward in determining when to hike its key policy rate.

Jerome Powell, American former investment banker, who is the current Chair of the Federal Reserve, Photo Date: April 14, 2016 / Photo: Federal Reserve /Flickr / (MGN)

This is a developing story. More details to come.