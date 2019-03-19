Fed. gov. to pay $1,000 to anyone willing to adopt a wild horse

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says there are now so many wild horses and burros on public lands that the federal government needs help caring for them.

The BLM has begun a new program that encourages individuals to adopt either animal by paying them cash to offset their expenses.

Anyone willing to care for an eligible untrained wild horse or burro will receive up to $1,000, with $500 given within 60 days of adoption and another $500 within 60 days of titling the animal.

The goal is “to enable the BLM to confront a growing over-population of wild horses and burros on fragile public rangelands,” the agency said.

