Federal agency releasing findings Tuesday in 2018 Missouri duck boat accident

The National Transportation Safety Board is planning to release its findings on the cause of a tourist duck boat accident that killed 17 people on a Missouri lake in July 2018.

The board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday to announce the results of an investigation into the tragedy at Table Rock Lake near Branson. A Ride the Ducks vehicle known as Stretch Duck 7 that operated on land and water sank during a storm, killing 17 of the 31 people on board.

The owner of the boat, Ripley Entertainment, has settled 31 lawsuits filed by survivors or relatives of those killed.