Federal agency releasing findings Tuesday in 2018 Missouri duck boat accident

Multiple passengers died after the duck boat they were on capsizes, sinks at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo, Photo Date: 7/19/18 / Photo: Jennie Phillips-Hudson Carr / MGN
By  | 
Posted:

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board is planning to release its findings on the cause of a tourist duck boat accident that killed 17 people on a Missouri lake in July 2018.

The board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday to announce the results of an investigation into the tragedy at Table Rock Lake near Branson. A Ride the Ducks vehicle known as Stretch Duck 7 that operated on land and water sank during a storm, killing 17 of the 31 people on board.

The owner of the boat, Ripley Entertainment, has settled 31 lawsuits filed by survivors or relatives of those killed.

 