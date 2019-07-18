Federal authorities accuse Iowa nurse of fraudulently obtaining painkillers for patients

Federal authorities have accused a nurse of fraudulently obtaining painkillers from her patients in eastern Iowa.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Katie Boll, of Manchester, is charged with 13 counts of acquiring controlled substances by fraud, deception or subterfuge in 2018 and one count of tampering with a consumer product. Prosecutors say she used mouthwash to dilute liquid morphine, resulting in injury to a patient.

U.S. District Court records say Boll's pleaded not guilty. Her trial in Cedar Rapids is scheduled to begin Sept. 16.

Authorities say Boll was a nurse for the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester when she schemed to acquire hydrocodone, morphine and other painkillers from at least 14 patients in her care.

