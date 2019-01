It is once again safe to eat romaine lettuce. Federal health officials announced Wednesday that an E. coli outbreak linked to the lettuce was officially over.

In the statement, the CDC says no one became ill since December and all of the affected lettuce was removed from store shelves.

A total of 62 people in the U.S. got sick, including 25 people who had to be hospitalized.

No deaths were reported.

The outbreak was linked to farms in California and it remains under investigation.