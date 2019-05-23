Federal prison in Thomson, Illinois holding a job fair and application workshop in June

The federal prison in Thomson, Illinois is hosting a job fair and application workshop on June 13th and 15th.

The job fair will be held at the AUSP Thomson Training Center, located at 1100 One Mile Road in Thomson.

Job seekers will be able to meet with professionals and receive onsite application assistance. Those interested may stop by the event anytime between 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 13th and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on June 15th.

The prison currently has an excess of 100 correctional officer vacancies, medical positions and a variety of other positions to fill.

Applicants must apply online at www.usajobs.gov and may contact AUSP Thomson's Human Resource Department directly by emailing TOM/Recruitment@bop.gov or calling 815-259-1000. Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

