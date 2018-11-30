Fedex delivery man folds fallen American flag.

A FedEx delivery driver is getting recognition on social media for rescuing an American Flag that was blown down by high winds.

A security camera caught the thoughtful act on video. The driver stopped outside the home and walked up and picked up the flagpole. He initially tries to raise it himself, but when he realized that, that didn't work, he took the flag onto the porch and folded it properly.

The driver also folded up the family's Baltimore Ravens flag that fell down as well.

The grateful homeowner eventually saw the video on their home security system and posted it to Facebook.

It was reported that the FedEx driver is a U.S. Marine.