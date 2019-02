The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, tells TV6 a 69-year-old male Fedex worker's body was found Thursday morning laying next to a FedEx semi.

Gustafson says, "It is unclear if weather played a part in the death".

Officials say the death is being investigated by the East Moline Police and the Rock Island County Coroner's office.

An autopsy has tentatively been scheduled for Monday.