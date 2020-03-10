Feds to take over monitoring of Maquoketa contamination

Federal authorities are taking over monitoring of contamination from a carcinogenic chemical that's spread from a factory site in the eastern Iowa city of Maquoketa.

The Telegraph Herald reported that the contamination stems from the operations of Clinton Machine Co., which built small engines in Maquoketa from 1950 into the 1990s.

The factory used trichloroethene, commonly known as TCE, as a degreasing agent. Federal authorities have since determined that TCE is carcinogenic.

Authorities have said TCE in groundwater also creates the potential for indoor contamination.

