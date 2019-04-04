Felony voting rights amendment fails to make it through second funnel

A proposed amendment to Iowa's constitution that would have restored voting rights to felons who complete their sentences will not move forward.

This comes before the second funnel deadline on Friday.

Just last week, the House voted 95-2 to approve the resolution, which was a key policy initiative by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

In a statement, Reynolds said she's disappointed in the setback.

"I will not give up the fight for Iowans who deserve a second chance," she said. "It’s encouraging to have a strong coalition of supporters backing our proposed constitutional amendment. There’s more work to do, but I am committed to getting this done.”

Opponents of the resolution wanted to exclude those convicted of murder, rape, or child molestation.

Even if the Senate had approved the resolution, another legislative body would have needed to pass it following approval from voters.

Iowa voter registration is currently canceled upon conviction of a felony and the rights can only be restored by the governor. Only Iowa and Kentucky have such strict requirements.