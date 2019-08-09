Female body discovered in Henry County, Iowa field

The body of a female was discovered Friday in a farm field near Wayland, Iowa.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reports it was notified at around noon that the body had been found west of Wayland near the 1200 grid of Highway 78.

Investigators are not releasing any details as to the identity, saying only the body is that of a female until next of kin can be notified.

Investigators say an autopsy is scheduled and additional information will be released once it is completed.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is involved in the case, according to the Henry County Sheriff.