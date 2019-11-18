Festival of Trees Parade 2019

A popular holiday tradition gets underway later this week. The Festival of Trees Holiday Parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 23rd.

Once again, KWQC will provide live coverage of the parade that includes helium balloon characters, floats and bands.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at 3rd Street and Pershing in downtown Davenport. KWQC live coverage runs from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

It's all part of the Festival of Trees which runs Nov. 23 - Dec. 1 at the Davenport RiverCenter featuring 125 decorated trees, designer doors, musical performances and many activities and events to benefit Quad City Arts.