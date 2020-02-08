Fetus found inside sewer pump station in N.C.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN/CNN) - A utility worker says he found a fetus while cleaning a sewer pump Friday morning in North Carolina.

The worker alerted police, and they are searching for the mother.

Richard Collins lives in an apartment close to the pump station. He said he started to notice police activity around 10:30 a.m.

"That's a sad thing," Collins said. "I just, I don't know what people are thinking about these days doing stuff like that."

Police said the mother could need medical attention if she had a miscarriage or if an assault occurred.

The pump station helps sewage flow. Utilities staff perform routine maintenance to prevent overflow.

Police say the pump station was last cleaned out Wednesday.

