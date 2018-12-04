Few Flurries Today

Cloudy skies will continue across our area today which will likely keep highs to the upper 20s and low 30s. Flurries will be more likely as the day progresses as a weak system travels through the region. These should not have an impact on travel nor will it bring any accumulations. If it does anything, it should be Holiday spirit as the CP Holiday train makes stops across our area today. Sunshine will return tomorrow and highs should reach the mid 30s which will be warmest for the rest of the week.