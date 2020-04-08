Few More Strong Storms This Afternoon?

A reinforcing cold front will drop into the area today. It will be along I-80 by noon meaning areas south of I-80 will be warm and eventually have the chance for more strong storms between 2PM-6PM. Just like yesterday large hail will be a possibility with golf ball size or larger likely in the strongest storms. Once the front passes through temps will drop from the 70s to the 40s in a hurry this evening. Wind chills will be in the 20s tomorrow morning.