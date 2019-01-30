Few Quad Cities businesses brave the cold and open their doors

Hundreds of businesses across the Quad Cities closed Wednesday and Thursday because of record-breaking cold, but there were a few who braved the conditions to serve customers.

"It is kind of cool being the only place open and have people come in and brave the cold with us,” Cody Hootman, manager of Baked Beer and Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport said.

Hootman said despite few people being at the establishment when TV6 stopped by, they had a bush lunch rush.

"It is working to our advantage with people coming out because there aren't a lot of other places open,” Hootman said.

The long-time manager said a number of the customers were working to avoid cabin fever in the brutal cold.

"I am not afraid of the -50* wind-chill,” Haylee Walker said. “We went to the gum and we weren't ready to go home yet so we went and found the only place that served beer."

Hootman said only salaried employees who volunteered to work came in. He told TV6 when he told his hourly employees to stay home, a number of them said they wanted to come into work.

