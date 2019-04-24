A storm system is passing through central Missouri today and spreading clouds across most of our area today and evening a few showers along highway 34. As these showers push north they should weaken and possible dissipate completely before they get the to the QC. Bottom line any these showers are light and won't have a major impact on commutes.
A bigger system will arrive on Saturday with widespread rain and below normal temperatures.
Few Showers South Of the QC This Morning
A storm system is passing through central Missouri today and spreading clouds across most of our area today and evening a few showers along highway 34. As these showers push north they should weaken and possible dissipate completely before they get the to the QC. Bottom line any these showers are light and won't have a major impact on commutes.