Few Showers Today/60s By Thursday

Scattered rain chances will continue for our area this morning, especially south of I-80. This will help to keep highs in the mid to low 40s this afternoon, but overall temps will be much warmer in the next few days. We will get back to near 50° both Tuesday and Wednesday, but Wednesday will rainy and the start of three day stretch of active weather. Temps will jump into the 60s by Thursday, but this warm up is accompanied with moderate to heavy rain that lasts into Friday morning. A cold front Friday morning will clear out the rain, but also usher in below normal temps with highs only in the 30s and 40s Friday and Saturday afternoons.