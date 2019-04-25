Few Storms This Afternoon & Plenty More Rain In The Next Week

A cold front will bring shower and a few storms to the area this afternoon and evening mainly between 4-8PM. Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds will accompany the strongest cells tonight.

This is the start of what will be a very wet stretch in the QCA. More rain is likely Friday night and Saturday morning. In fact, Saturday is looking more like a wash out. Sunday will be dry, but will be followed by more rain that night into Monday morning. And this pattern will go on through next week with waves of rain almost every 24 hours. This means we will have several dry hours in the forecast as well. After all is said and done we could see several inches of rain in the next 7-10 days along with another crest on the Mississippi.