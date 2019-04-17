Few Strong Storms Possible Today & Overnight

A few strong storms will be possible this afternoon mainly north of I-80. This will all depend on how far north the warm front makes it. As of this morning it looks like it will settle in just north of our viewing area. We will need to keep a close eye on the placement as it could bring a tornado threat to our area. Another thing to watch will be cloud cover. If we get some sunshine, this will ramp up our storm chances this evening. Lastly, we will be tracking the cold front where storms will develop and ride NE into our area. Due to the timing it does appear our main window for severe weather will be overnight and generally SE of the QC. This means the metro may be rain free completely as the front rolls through. Since these storms will be overnight and more of a complex, large hail will be the primary threat and likely after midnight.

Since there is a lot of uncertainty with these features today, I have opted to hold off on issuing a First Alert Day. If things change and conditions look better for storms we will issue one, so please check back for updated forecasts through the day.