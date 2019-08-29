Few Strong Storms This Afternoon

We will see a quick return of heat and humidity today along with a chance of thunderstorms. These storms won't be widespread, but a few will bring strong winds to our area, especially SW of the QC.

A cold front will drop into our area this afternoon helping storms develop. With plenty of dry air aloft the atmosphere is primed for what we call downbursts to occur. This is when dry air helps create a sinking column of air that rapidly sinks to the ground in excess of 60mph in all directions. This can in turn create more storms to develop when the conditions are right, so we will need to watch this closely. However, since the storms won't be widespread we have opted to not issue a First Alert Day.