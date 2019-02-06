Fiat Chrysler recalls over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks

Potential dangers posed by a loose nut have prompted a pickup truck recall.

Fiat Chrysler's recalling more than 660,000 heavy-duty trucks because of that.

Steering linkage nut, if loose, could cause a loss of steering control.

The recall covers Ram 3500 pickups from 2013 through 2017.

In addition, 2,500 pickups and 3,500 Chassis Cabs from 2014 through 2017 are also affected by the recall.

Dealers will inspect the steering, linkage nut in question and make adjustments if needed.

The company says it's aware of eight crashes and one injury that could be related to the problem.

Owners with questions can call 1-800-853-1403 or visit this website to see if their vehicle is affected.