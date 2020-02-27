Fifteen apply for vacant Iowa Supreme Court seat

Fifteen people have applied to fill a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court that will occur when Justice David Wiggins retired on March 13.

The State Judicial Nominating Commission will meet March 6 to interview the applicants. The interviews will be live-streamed and the videos archives on the Iowa Judicial Branch YouTube channel.

Immediately following the interviews, the commission will begin deliberations to select three nominees that will be forwarded to Gov. Kim Reynolds for consideration.

The governor then will have 30 days to appoint a new justice.

The applicants are:

• Mindy Larson Poldberg, Director of Government Relations, Iowa Corn Growers Association, Panora.

• Molly Weber, Assistant Attorney General, Iowa Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General, Adel.

• Craig Nierman, Attorney, Phelan, Tucker, Mullen, Walker, Tucker & Gelman, L.L.P., Iowa City.

• Sharon Brenna Findley Bird, Guthrie County Attorney, Attorney, Bird Law Office, PLLC, Strategic Advisor, LS2group, Dexter.

• Theresa Wilson, Assistant Appellate Defender, Office of the State Appellate Defender, Des Moines.

• Matthew McDermott, Attorney, Belin McCormick, P.C., Des Moines

• Romonda Belcher, District Associate Judge, 5th Judicial District, Des Moines.

• Lisa Reel Schmidt, Assistant Attorney General, Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Des Moines.

• Alan Ostergren, Muscatine County Attorney, Letts.

• Patrick Tott, District Court Judge, Third Judicial District, Sioux City.

• William Miller, Attorney, Dorsey & Whitney LLP, Des Moines.

• Mary Chicchelly, District Court Judge, Sixth Judicial District, Cedar Rapids.

• Sam Langholz, Senior Legal Counsel and Special Advisor, Office of Governor Kim Reynolds, Ankeny.

• Joel Barrows, District Court Judge, Seventh Judicial District, Bettendorf.

• David May, Iowa Court of Appeals, Polk City.

The 17-member commission is composed of eight commissioners elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate.

The commission welcomes written comments from the public about the qualifications of any of the applicants. Comments must be submitted to commission members via email at sjnc@iowa.gov no later than 5 p.m. March 4.

Click here to learn more about the applicants.

