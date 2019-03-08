Fifth hypertension medication recalled in two weeks

American Health Packaging is voluntarily recalling one lot of blood pressure medication to the consumer level due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity, according to the FDA.

The impurity found is N-Nitrosodiethylamine, or NDEA; a substance that occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes, and has been classified as a probable human carcinogen, FDA says.

Valsartan Tablets USP are used to control high blood pressure and for the treatment of heart failure, says the FDA. This product is distributed nationwide for use in hospital settings.

Here is the recalled product:

Valsartan Tablets USP 160 mg, 100 count Unit Dose Blisters, Carton NDC#: 60687-139-01, (Individual Dose NDC: 60687-139-11), 179791, Exp. Date: 3/31/2020

Patients who are prescribed Valsartan Tablets USP should continue taking their medication, as the risk of harm to the patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment. No injuries have been reported.

