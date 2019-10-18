Fifth person found guilty in the death of Brady Tumlinson

A fifth person has been found guilty in the death of Brady Tumlinson.

On Friday, Sept. 22 police say, five people, who have been identified as Christopher Dixon, Tristin Alderman, D'Marithe Culbreath, Nakita Wiseman and Darell Williams, conspired and committed robbery in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue.

During the incident, two people inside the home were shot and one of them, Tumlinson, died as a result of the shooting. A woman was also shot and was taken to the hospital following the shooting for her injuries.

Officials say, Christopher Dixon, was found guilty on all charges in connection to the death of Tumlinson. He was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Alderman and Culbreath are currently serving life sentences for first-degree murder.