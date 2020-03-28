Fifth person tests positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County

A woman in her 60s has tested positive for COVID-19 and is the fifth official case in Rock Island County. She is being treated in a local hospital. No additional information regarding this case is available due to federal privacy laws.

As a reminder, officials continue to advise:

• Staying at home as much as possible.

• Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

• Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

• Staying home when you are ill. If you think you may need to seek healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home.

