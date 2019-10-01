Figge Art Museum announces new executive director

After an extensive search, The Figge Art Museum announced that Michelle Hargrave will become its new executive director and chief executive officer of the museum starting December 9, 2019.

A museum professional with two decades of experience, Hargrave currently serves as the Deputy Director of the New Britain Museum of American Art in New Britain, Connecticut.

She holds a Master of Arts from The Bard Graduate Center, New York, NY, where she spent several years as an Associate Curator.

The Davenport Museum of Art Gallery was founded in 1925 In the past year, the Figge served over 110,000 people.

