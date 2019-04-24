Figge secures funding through 2030

The Figge says having its funding secured for several decades has helped to cement its place in the Quad Cities. The art museum currently has an agreement that goes through 2023.

"What this agreement did is take that one and extend it to 2030. with 753,000 dollars a year through 2025 and then fiscal year 2026 it increases to $800,000 through 2030," says Davenport CFO and Assistant City Administrator Brandon Wright.

The agreement then allows for automatic renewals unless either party wants to re-negotiate. Kyle Gripp, Alderman at Large says this has been "a council goal for the last few years to make sure that both the Putnam and the Figge were financially secure for the coming decades." Gripp says that earlier in the year the City came to a long term agreement to keep the Putnam open and this agreement is a similar one for the Figge. So what does the museum say to critics who feel more money is going into Figge than what it might be giving back tot he city?

"Thirty-thousand people from across the country came for one exhibit so that would indicate that it's bringing a great deal of potential hotel revenue to the city. in addition it's not just about that, it's about the education program, with a focus on Davenport. Those people are touched through art education every year, so it goes well beyond," says Cindy Carlson, President of the Board of Trustee for the Figge.

And the city says this investment is not taking away from schools

Kyle Gripp, Alderman at Large 02:59:03 the school district is funded in a much different way than the city is. they're regulated ..as are we. We try to support the school district as much as we can. The money is coming from hotel motel tax. And the state says 50% of that has to go to things that draw people to stay in the city in hotels and motels," says Gripp.

The City and the Figge say the money will help keep this art museum which is part of the history of Davenport and the Quad Cities alive for decades to come.