The Fighting Illini lost to the California Golden Bears in Monday's 2019 Redbox Bowl, 35-20.

This was the Fighting Illini's first Bowl game since 2014. They were looking for their first winning season since 2010 but fell short.

Cal has made it two bowls in a row after reaching the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix last year. The game was held in Cal's backyard in Santa Clara, just 43 miles from their campus.